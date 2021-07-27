Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: The Petition for $2,000 Payments has 2.7 million signatures.

During the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the United States, an ongoing campaign for $2,000 monthly stimulus payments surpassed 2.7 million signatures on Sunday.

With 2,700,038 signatures as of 10.36 p.m. EDT, a Change.org petition started by Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin in 2020 is on track to fulfill its target of three million signatures.

The petition asks Congress to approve legislation that would give eligible people $2,000 checks and children $1,000 payments every month until the COVID-19 situation is resolved.

“I’m urging Congress to provide immediate assistance to families by providing a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for children, as well as sustaining regular checks throughout the duration of the crisis. Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and those with reduced hours will struggle to make ends meet,” Bonin stated in the petition.

The petition, which was dubbed one of the ten petitions that influenced 2020, has gained over 65,000 new supporters in the last week and will become one of the most popular petitions on the platform if it meets its objective.

As the Delta variety spreads across the United States, the petition gathered 250,000 fresh signatures in July. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this variant is now responsible for 83.2 percent of COVID-19 infections in the United States.

Throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, the US government has offered three rounds of stimulus funding. President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which was implemented in March, included a payment of $1,400 per qualified adult and an additional $1,400 for each qualifying dependent.

Despite the financial assistance, nearly four out of ten Americans say their income is still below pre-pandemic levels. According to data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, at least one out of every four households is struggling to meet basic basics like food and rent.

“Our country is still in dire straits. Many Americans have yet to benefit from the recovery – the genuine unemployment rate for low-wage employees is believed to be over 20%, and many families are still paying off bills from last year for items like utilities, rent, and child care,” Bonin wrote in an update to the petition.

Neither the White House nor Congress has indicated that another round of stimulus cheques will be approved and distributed to Americans.