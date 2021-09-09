Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: The City of New York will send $5,000 to this group.

As part of a rehabilitation plan supported by stimulus funding from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, authorities in New York City are prepared to give $5,000 in financial help to artists, taxi drivers, and the homeless.

The city disclosed its plans to spend roughly $6 billion in stimulus funding it obtained from the Biden administration to offer $5,000 relief payments to at least 1,800 local artists through the New York City Artist Corps (CAC) program by the end of October 2021 in a 70-page document released last week.

In addition, the CAC partnered with the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and the NYC Department of Education to provide $25,000 each project for murals and performing arts at Summer Rising locations.

The city of New York will also set aside $65 million in relief funding for the taxicab sector, which employs largely immigrants and people of color.

“Relief payments are meant to assist individual medallion owners in achieving a more sustainable level of medallion debt, stabilizing their financial condition, and resuming service of vehicles so that more cabs are available to the riding public,” according to the framework.

The city is also anticipated to spend more than $125 million to assist the homeless. It’s also part of a city-wide attempt to reduce street homelessness by half in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the article, the city is still focusing on getting every person vaccinated against COVID-19 and reviving the area’s economy.

A $1.5 billion investment initiative aimed at increasing employment and promoting small businesses is also addressed in the study. A total of $52.5 million has been set aside to help the city’s tourism recover to pre-pandemic levels.

The city will also spend $330 million on the Test and Trace program. According to CBS News, the program is a corps of contact tracers managed by NYC Health + Hospitals that finds persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and provides them with tools to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The $5,000 checks were sent after New York legislators granted one-time $15,600 stimulus grants for excluded workers who lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. According to FingerLakes1 News, the program will also be offered to those who do not have resident status in New York but earn less than $26,208 in 2020.