Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: The $2,000/Month Petition now has over 2.8 million signatures.

On Sunday, a petition pushing the Biden administration to deliver $2,000 monthly stimulus checks received more than 2.8 million signatures.

Approximately 175,000 people have signed the petition, which wants to collect three million signatures, in the last month, as the extremely contagious Delta form has spread.

Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition in 2020. She asks Congress to pass a bill that would deliver recurring payments of $2,000 to adults and $1,000 to children to help them cope with the COVID-19 problem.

“I’m urging Congress to provide immediate assistance to families by providing a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for children, as well as sustaining regular checks throughout the duration of the crisis. Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and those with reduced hours would struggle to make ends meet,” Bonin stated on the Change.org petition.

If the petition meets its objective, it will become one of the most popular on the platform. The petition could reach three million signatures by early September if it continues at its current rate.

Despite calls for a fourth round of stimulus funds, the White House and congressional leaders have yet to announce their plans.

The better unemployment rate in the United States, which has dropped to 5.4 percent from 5.9 percent in July, could be part of the explanation for the lack of a stimulus check. Employers around the country have added 943,000 new jobs.

According to forecasts from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, as published by Yahoo Finance, the US economy might increase by up to 6.5 percent this year if present growth rates continue.

The White House has already stated that relief cheques will not be added to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. According to AS News, officials have instead focused on other supports, such as the Child Tax Credit, which provides qualified American families with up to $300 per month per child.

On August 13, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) distributed the second round of monthly child tax credit payments to millions of eligible American households.