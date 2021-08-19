Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Ten States Are Making New Payments As The Unemployment Deadline Approaches.

Unemployment benefits from the Pandemic are likely to expire shortly for many Americans who are still getting them, putting them in a new financial bind. While the federal government does not appear to be planning a fourth stimulus package at this time, some states may be willing to provide some financial relief to their populations.

With the pandemic’s prolonged unemployment benefits scheduled to expire on Sept. 5, many people may soon be without the extra compensation they’ve been receiving if they’ve been laid off as a result of COVID-19. Alaska, Missouri, Mississippi, Iowa, Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming, Texas, Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Montana, Tennessee, and Louisiana were among the states that stopped receiving help before the end of July.

With the last stimulus check issued in March and no sign of another on the horizon from the federal government, the end of unemployment benefits could be a source of concern for individuals receiving them, as it may result in financial hardship. Other sorts of stimulus money are on the horizon or have already been allocated in a few states, which could aid in some circumstances.

California and New Mexico are both providing extra funds to residents in states where the unemployment benefit has not yet been phased out. California’s “Golden State Stimulus” will see residents receive $600, while New Mexico plans to distribute $5 million to residents who did not qualify for a federal stimulus check.

According to Yahoo! News, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, and New York have also distributed stimulus funds to a select group of residents. Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Tennessee paid bonuses to teachers and other educators in states that terminated unemployment early.

However, those who will lose their unemployment benefits outside of those payments may find themselves in a bind if their state does not provide anything, as the federal government appears to be focused on other stimulus initiatives, such as those outlined in the recent infrastructure bill and included in the proposed American Families Plan.

Not only is the government not planning on sending out fresh payments, but reports of new checks in exorbitant amounts, such as one claiming that $7,000 would be given out, are all untrue, further dashing the dreams of people hoping for more money.