Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Some Native Americans Will Be Paid Extra.

As requests for a fourth wave of stimulus checks rise, a small number of Native Americans are expected to receive additional cash.

Last Monday, the Choctaw Nation, a Native American tribe, announced that it would deliver another round of checks to all of its members aged 18 and over. The $1,000 payments will be sent annually for the following two years, beginning next month.

Similar stimulus check initiatives have been announced by at least three more Native American communities.

Members of the Choctaw Nation who are under the age of 18 will receive an annual payout of $700. The new payments are in addition to a $200 monthly grocery stipend that the tribe provides to members 55 and older and those with disabilities ages 18 to 54.

According to the tribe’s press release, “the plan is centered on taking care of our seniors and is open to all Choctaw tribal members living anywhere in the United States who were afflicted by the COVID-19 outbreak.”

COVID-19’s economic impact on tribal members is the focus of the program. It will also serve as an educational aid for members under the age of 17 and will be used to help pupils pay for Internet access.

To be eligible for the stimulus payments, tribe members must apply and show documentation that they were harmed by the outbreak.

The tribe will send the assistance payments using funds from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which will total $627 million over the next two years, according to a spokesman for Bloomberg.

Aside from the stimulus payments, the Choctaw Nation said it is considering developing mobile grocery stores to deliver basic supplies to members who are unable to travel.

The Osage Nation declared on Aug. 4 that it will provide up to $2,000 to registered members who had been afflicted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Business Insider, the Cherokee Nation would also send out one-time payouts of $2,000 to all of its members, regardless of residency age.

A increasing number of people are urging the US government to send out a fourth wave of inspections. A Change.org petition started by a Denver restaurant owner last year, asking for $2,000 monthly checks, has received 2.8 million signatures out of a total of 3 million.

The US Congress has yet to signal if it intends to introduce legislation to increase relief payments.