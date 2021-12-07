Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Some Americans may soon get $14 billion in relief payments.

Before the end of the year, one set of Americans who may have been ignored during the COVID-19 outbreak could be seeing some extra cash in their pockets.

Students who applied for grants through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which was established as part of the CARES act to assist schools in providing emergency grants to students experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic, to help offset some of the costs associated with a student’s cost of attendance in school as well as any emergency costs. Colleges that received cash are now distributing payments to their students before the end of the year.

The sums pupils get will vary, but according to the United States Sun, a handful of institutions have reported payments ranging from $1,000 to $6,500 to some students. Penn State, which gave students grants ranging from $1,000 to $1,800 in a first round of funding that ended Nov. 15 and will be giving out a new round of $1,000 each soon, Duke University, which plans grants of either $1,750 or $3,000 in December, and the University of Rhode Island, which had previously announced a “block grant” with funds ranging from $1,500 to $2,500 in late November, were among the schools that reported funds.

Although former students currently paying off their college debts will soon find themselves making payments on their previously stopped federal student loans, these grants aren’t the only way those who have acquired a higher education have gotten some help during the pandemic.

While student loans were put into administrative deferment at the outset of the pandemic, allowing Americans to cease making payments and stop accruing interest, they were expected to resume in a few of months. The suspension was extended until 2021, with the Biden Administration adding a last six-month extension that will terminate on January 31, 2022.

While economic hardship is a factor in the extended student loan pause, it was widely assumed at the time of the last extension that the US Department of Education was doing so in part because the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency announced it would not renew its contract with the federal government after it expired in December, affecting borrowers whose loans were serviced by them.