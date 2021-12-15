Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Some Americans are receiving payments of $1,500 or more.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is handing out what could be the final monthly payment to parents today, and it’ll be a whopping $1,500 or more for some taxpayers.

Since July, the IRS has began delivering monthly payments to eligible parents who qualify for the advanced Child Tax Credit. The American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion relief package passed by Congress, raised the amount of Child Tax Credit parents receive and allowed them to receive half of their permitted amount in monthly payments.

While many qualified taxpayers have been getting monthly payments since July, families that were not receiving payments before November 15 might earn half of their authorized credit amount in December if they signed up on IRS.gov.

The American Rescue Plan boosted the credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of six and $3,000 for children between the ages of six and seventeen. This amounted to $300 per month for children under the age of six and $250 per month for all other eligible youngsters.

A family receiving payments for the first time in December would receive $1,800 for each eligible child under the age of six and $1,500 for all other eligible children.

Families will be able to claim the second half of the credit when they file their taxes next year, but some lawmakers hope to extend the monthly payouts until 2022.

The enhanced Child Tax Credit would be extended for another year under the Build Back Better Act, a social expenditure package. It was passed by the House in November, but is currently delayed in the Senate as lawmakers debate various components of the plan.

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from Virginia, as well as Republicans, have criticized the bill’s cost. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the package would cost $5 trillion and add $3 trillion to the nation’s debt, much more than Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s $1.75 trillion projection prior to the bill’s approval in the House.

Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, told reporters that the IRS had notified Congress that the package needed to be passed by December 28 in order for parents to be able to leave on time in mid-January. Payments may be delayed if the bill is passed after that date. This is a condensed version of the information.