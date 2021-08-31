Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Payment Will Not Be Made In These Circumstances.

As the Delta Variant of the coronavirus continues to cause a surge in cases and fears of forced shutdowns, many Americans have been looking forward to the chance of another stimulus check from the government. Those who believe they are getting more money may be in for a harsh shock, as an increase in stimulus check frauds has led many to believe they are.

Following a July prank in which it was claimed that the government would be issuing $2,500 payouts, another rumor surfaced in August claiming that $7,000 payments were being sent out, prompting many people to search Google to discover if such checks were being deposited. These may not have been the only scams, as The Hill reports that the Internal Revenue Service has witnessed an increase in reported scams.

In June and July, the IRS received a record amount of reports about such schemes, prompting the agency to warn Americans about the dangers of phishing scams.

Despite the fact that taxpayers have received many rounds of Economic Impact Payments, phishing scams have increased this summer, according to Jim Lee, chief of the criminal investigation section. “The number of reported scam attempts has risen to levels not seen in almost a decade. It is more crucial than ever for taxpayers to secure their personal information and avoid being victims of these scams.”

Text messages and emails were used in the scams, and they all asked consumers to give personal information in order to get rewards. The three checks that were either directly deposited into accounts or delivered via paper checks in March 2020, December 2020, and March 2021 were the only official stimulus checks from the IRS to date.

While scammers are on the rise and no extra money is arriving through any of those interactions, not everyone is missing out on a little extra financial help.

Several states are offering extra payments to citizens in addition to renter aid, additional forbearance on federal student loan payments, and the Expanded Child Tax Credit, all of which are provided by the federal government. Residents in California, for example, are eligible for $600 stimulus checks, but individuals in New Mexico who were not eligible for federal payments were able to get some state monies.

Furthermore, first responders and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.