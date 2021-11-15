Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: New Payments Are Due On Monday.

A new round of payments under the government’s increased child tax credit will be delivered on Monday, marking the second to last round of payments until the last round on Dec. 15.

Families with children under the age of six should expect to receive $300 per kid, for a total of $1,800. For a total of $1,500, families with children aged 6 to 17 will receive $250.

For couples earning more than $150,000 or individuals earning more than $75,000 per year, the enhanced child tax credit payments will be tapered out.

Families who filed tax returns for the years 2019 and 2020 have already started receiving reimbursements. Families with children, on the other hand,