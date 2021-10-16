Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: New Checks Are Critical For This Reason.

Americans have been asking for a fourth stimulus check from the federal government without success, but a new study may reveal why a fresh round of checks would be not only useful, but crucial for some of the poorest Americans still suffering from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to a study by the Capital One Insights Center, while the three stimulus checks given out by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden did provide much-needed assistance to Americans, it wasn’t enough, and many people are once again struggling as benefits programs expire and the economy begins to recover.

Those who are suffering the most are, unsurprisingly, those with the lowest earnings, who were defined as those earning less than $25,000 for the purposes of the study. The poorest third of earners in the United States is still reporting 32-36 percent income loss, and underemployment is still 12 percent more prevalent among Black and Hispanic/Latinx employees following the initial wave of the coronavirus and the resulting numbers of unemployed.

Without the third $1,400 check from Biden’s American Rescue Plan, 46 percent of lower incomes said they would have been unable to pay their mortgage, credit card, and utility obligations a year after the survey began in Spring 2020. By August, a third of the low-income group had already reported having to borrow money from relatives and friends to pay their bills. This occurred as a result of some states terminating unemployment benefits, as well as the expiration of other protections such as eviction moratoriums.

Furthermore, factors like as daycare have added to many people’s struggles, with 50% of low-income earners claiming that they have had to cut back on work hours or give up their employment entirely in order to care for their children. While the study did not go into depth about the reasons for the increased childcare, it is possible that it stems from children being held at home due to virus-related quarantines in their classrooms.

The survey also discovered that the group’s middle-income earners—those earning between $25,000 and $100,000—are similarly impacted, particularly due to child care worries, with 30% of the group cutting back on work. Only 18% of high-income earners making more than $100,000 were affected in the same way.

The study’s findings appear to support the notion that the stimulus checks and other assistance were quite beneficial. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.