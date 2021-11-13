Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Nearly 800,000 new direct payments have been sent.

A fourth stimulus check is unlikely to be approved by Congress, which means no new federal payments will be made to Americans anytime soon. However, thanks to the latest round of Golden State Stimulus II Checks, money is still on its way to some lucky California citizens in the coming days.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board, roughly 784,000 people will get $1,100 payments, with 750,000 being mailed beginning Monday and 34,000 more being deposited into bank accounts beginning Friday.

The fresh payments are being mailed to qualifying taxpayers with zip codes ranging from 376 to 584, as well as those from the previous round of zip codes ranging from 221 to 375, according to KTLA.

On Nov. 29, the second wave of postal payments for zip codes 585 through 719 will begin.

The payments are available to those with reported earnings of $1-$75,000 in 2020 and a valid social security number or individual taxpayer identification number who are not identified as dependents.

Californians who get money from the state aren’t the only ones who might obtain money before the year 2021 ends.

Those who are eligible but have not yet received payments through the Expanded Child Tax Credits can still get up to $1,800 before the program expires in 2021—but only if they present the IRS with the proper information by November 15. Parents who did not file a 2020 tax return because they do not earn enough money are among them.

Those who do not apply for the Tax Credits by the deadline will be able to claim the entire amount—up to $3,600 per kid under the age of six and $3,000 per child from six to seventeen—on their 2021 taxes the following year.

On Nov. 15, those who have already received Expanded payments will get the fifth of six deposits.