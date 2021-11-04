Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: More Money Is Arriving For Those Who Are Due Direct Payments.

The prospects of a fourth stimulus check reaching Americans are minimal, since the government appears to be focused on other parts of the economy when it comes to assistance, but there is still good news on the horizon for some: they may be eligible for money even if they didn’t receive it initially.

While Americans continue to urge Congress to act, either by providing additional stimulus checks or by making provisions that can automatically trigger payments to Americans, or by forcing a more permanent version of the Expanded Child Tax Credit, which has been on the chopping block while negotiating the Build Back Better Plan, there are some Americans who are eligible for additional cash—even if they are unaware of it. According to Yahoo! News, certain people who have had new infants in 2021 may be eligible for a $1,400 stimulus check.

Those who opt to notify the IRS of their child’s birth while filing their 2021 taxes next year will get the payout as part of those taxes. This is in addition to this year’s enlarged child tax credits, which will allow them to take advantage of the full $3,600 credit.

If the Build Back Better Plan isn’t cut, parents will be eligible for an additional year of the Expanded Child Tax Credit. While the Biden Administration had wanted to prolong the Credit until 2025, the reduction was made as part of a deal to sway more moderate Democrats to support the reconciliation package. Those who are new parents, as well as those who have children who are currently receiving payments, will continue to get funding if the programme is extended through 2022.

However, calls for additional checks are gaining traction among Americans who are not eligible for the child tax credits, as many fear that rising inflation and the end of most pandemic-related aid will put them back in a financial bind, after the stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, tax credits, and eviction moratoriums helped some people stay afloat for another year.

Many of individuals who benefited from the checks given out by both President Biden’s and former President Donald Trump’s administrations are struggling again, according to a research by the Capital One Insights Center, with those in the lowest income levels claiming that they had already had to borrow. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.