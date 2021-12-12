Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Monthly $2K Petition 21,000 Signatures Short of 3 Million.

A petition urging the federal government to offer $2,000 monthly stimulus cheques to Americans for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak is just over 20,000 signatures shy of attaining its 3 million signature objective.

Stephanie Bonin of Denver, Colorado started the Change.org petition in 2020. It has subsequently become a rallying point for Americans demanding Congress to provide further economic aid as many people struggle to cope with the ongoing pandemic’s consequences.

“I’m urging Congress to provide immediate assistance to families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for children, as well as recurring checks for the duration of the crisis,” the petition states. It had approximately 2,779,000 signatures at the time of writing, just over 21,000 signatures short of the 3 million objective.

While it is doubtful that Congress would act to offer extra stimulus checks to Americans in the near future, progressive senators originally broached the notion of regular monthly payments in 2020. Since then, more than 80 Democratic lawmakers have publicly expressed support for monthly direct stimulus payments.

Several other Change.org petitions have gathered tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of signatures demanding Congress and/or President Joe Biden to act and provide additional economic aid to Americans. They want a fourth stimulus check or regular monthly payments at the very least.

Congress got together in March 2020, at the start of the epidemic, to provide economic support to ordinary Americans and companies. Most Americans received one-time stimulus cheques of up to $1,200 as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. Then, in December of last year, Congress passed another bipartisan economic assistance package, this time with up to $600 in additional direct payments.

Following the 2020 election, Democrats took control of the White House and Congress, and in the spring, they pushed through Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Most Americans will receive another batch of $1,400 stimulus cheques as part of the package. While the first rounds of economic relief were nonpartisan, the American Rescue Plan had no Republican support.

While the White House appears uninterested in authorizing additional stimulus checks at this time, Democrats have praised the American Rescue Plan’s extended child tax credits. That well-liked policy. This is a condensed version of the information.