Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: In October, four states will provide direct payments.

As requests for a fourth wave of stimulus checks build, millions of Americans in four states are poised to get direct payouts this month.

California, New York, Tennessee, and Alaska are among the states slated to give out further relief payments to their populations in October.

On Oct. 5, officials with the California Franchise Tax Board are expected to send out the latest round of payments totaling up to $1,100 as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Golden State Stimulus II program.

Californians earning less than $75,000 for the 2020 tax year may be eligible for the one-time payouts under the scheme. The first wave of payments went to low-income households and undocumented workers who had missed out on the Biden administration’s federal stimulus handouts.

Authorities in New York have set aside $2.1 billion for the Excluded Workers Fund, which attempts to help workers who aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits, such as undocumented immigrants.

Workers must have resided in New York before March 27, 2020, and must continue to reside in the state to be eligible for the payout. The worker must also earn less than $26,208 in 2020.

In addition to the state’s assistance payments, the city of New York developed the New York City Artist Corps grant program, which will award $5,000 to 1,800 local artists.

According to AS.com, the local government in Tennessee has devised a program that will give $1,000 cheques to full-time teachers and $500 checks to part-time educators as one-time rewards in lieu of a 2% wage raise.

Beginning Oct. 11, Alaska residents who have been out of work for an extended period of time may be eligible for up to 20 weeks of Permanent Fund dividend payments. It’s yet unclear how much the payments will cost and how a resident will be eligible for the assistance.

The payouts come as a petition on Change.org seeking for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks has surpassed its goal of 3 million signatures.

The White House and Congress have yet to announce any intentions to adopt legislation that would increase stimulus payments to Americans.