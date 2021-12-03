Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: In 2022, some Americans will be eligible for a $1,400 payment.

Because of the American Rescue Plan, parents of children born this year and those who have a new dependent in 2021 could earn an additional $1,400 on top of their tax refund in 2022.

The American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion bailout package authorized in March, provided qualifying individuals and their dependant children with $1,400 payments. While the majority of people have already received their entire reward, those who had eligible children in 2021 can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit when they file their next tax return.

Economic Impact Payments, commonly known as stimulus checks, were given out in 2021 as part of the Recovery Rebate Credit advance payment program. Those who do not receive the whole amount due by December 31 can claim the remaining funds when filing their taxes in 2022.

Any qualifying dependents born in 2021 were not included in the payment because the 2021 economic impact payments were based on a person’s 2020 or 2019 return. According to the Internal Revenue Service, those who qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit can claim their child on their 2021 tax return, which is due in 2022.

Payments will not be sent as a separate check, as they were in 2021. Those who qualify for an additional payment under the American Rescue Plan will get it as part of their refund in 2021.

Dependents must be under the age of 19 at the end of the year, unless they are students, in which case they can be up to 24 years old, or any age and completely incapacitated. A kid, brother, sister, foster child, stepbrother, stepsister, half-brother, half-sister, or descendent of any of them must also be a dependent.

A taxpayer must, however, meet certain income limits to claim a dependent for the Recovery Rebate Credit. If you have an adjusted gross income under $75,000 or an income of $150,000 and are married and filing jointly, you are eligible for the full economic impact payment.

According to Tom Wheelwright, a CPA, the person could be eligible for the Child Tax Credit in addition to claiming the qualified dependant on a 2021 return.

The Child Tax Credit was boosted from $2,000 to $3,000 under the American Rescue Plan.