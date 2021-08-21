Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: How to Get an Extra $1,400 Payment in 2022.

Another stimulus check does not appear imminent this year, since the economy appears to be recovering from the worst effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, this does not guarantee that some people will receive the monies entirely; certain Americans may be eligible for an additional $1,400 payment if they can wait until 2022.

As it turns out, the American Rescue Plan, which was the package that gave Americans $1,400 stimulus checks this year, included a provision that allows for an additional payment to those who are eligible next year, when they submit their 2021 taxes. Because this year’s payout was based on 2020 tax returns, those expecting a child born after March 2021 will receive a new check when they claim their infant as a dependent on their next tax return, according to Yahoo! Finance.

Of course, the additional $1,400 is subject to the same income restrictions as the first $1,400, which means that single filers cannot earn more than $75,000 per year and couples filing jointly cannot earn more than $150,000. Those earning $75,000-$80,000 per year or $150,000-$160,000 per year together can earn less. Those who surpass those limits will be disqualified.

If the proposed American Families Plan is passed by Congress, the payments would be in addition to any other money from the Expanded Income Child Tax Credit. While parents will be eligible for additional money from the advanced credit when they file their taxes, if the idea to extend the benefits until 2025 is approved, they will also receive an extra $300 each month for their newborn.

Even though petitions demanding for further payments continue to gain traction, the idea of additional stimulus money remains afloat for people who haven’t welcomed children or who don’t have them now.