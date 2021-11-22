Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Four states will get payments in December 2021.

As requests for a fourth wave of stimulus checks build, residents in many parts of the United States will receive direct financial aid next month.

Despite the paucity of federal stimulus checks, at least four states are providing payouts to their populations. Maine, California, Maryland, and Florida are the states in question.

Gov. Janet Mills, D-Maine, launched a program on Nov. 12 that will distribute $285 one-time disaster relief payments to more than half a million Mainers. The payments began on November 15 and will continue until the end of the year.

People who live full-time in Maine and have an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 will be eligible for the benefits. The payments are also available to married couples filing jointly and earning $150,000.

The Golden State Stimulus II program in California is planned to provide one-time payments of $500 to $1,100 to persons with an adjusted gross income of $1 to $75,000 who have lived in the state for more than half of the 2020 tax year. Some people who do not have a social security number but have an ITIN are covered by the program.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, signed a bipartisan stimulus bill in February that contained one-time payouts to families and individuals. The program provided $500 checks to the poorest families in the state and $300 checks to the poorest individuals.

Families will receive enhanced payments in the form of a tax refund for the next three years as part of Maryland’s $1.2 billion stimulus plan. According to The Washington Post, a family with two children earning $25,000 per year will receive a tax refund of $1,100 every year.

First responders and educators in Florida may be eligible for $1,000 one-time awards for grades pre-K through 12. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press release that the program would cover 175,000 teachers and 3,600 principals.

DeSantis, a Republican, recently proposed a $5,000 financial prize for unvaccinated police officers from New York, Minneapolis, and Seattle who relocate to Florida.

The direct payments come as the need for more federal stimulus checks grows. A petition on Change.org pushing Congress to adopt legislation providing $2,000 monthly stimulus cheques has received 2,965,618 of the three million signatures required.

As of Sunday, neither the White House nor Congress had indicated any intention of discussing additional relief checks for Americans.