Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Fake Relief Fund Websites May Steal Your Identity

More than a dozen phony relief fund websites set up by Nigerian con artists are attempting to steal Americans’ identities in order to obtain more stimulus funds.

Firm that specializes in information security More than 50 websites posing as US government sites have been discovered by DomainTools, and they are aimed at consumers looking to get their stimulus funds.

The websites are designed to get victims to upload identifying documents such as their cell phone number, home location, and date of birth, allowing the scammers to build false identities that they may use to collect more stimulus checks.

“AmericanReliefPlan.com,” “AmericaFundForStimulus.com,” “ReliefCareFunds.com,” and “AmericanReliefPlan.us” are among the bogus websites. According to Domain Tools, these were discovered to be related with [email protected]

The email was linked to a bogus bank in the UK, sites that claimed to be hiring for promotional programs, and GoldenWaves Innovations, a technology company in Ibadan, Nigeria, that went private in 2018.

Further investigation revealed that at least 47 domains contained the registrant email address [email protected], which belonged to an Ibadan-based web developer. Sales on cybercrime forums and Steam gaming have also been linked to the developer.

The websites claim to be affiliated with President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which was passed into law in March and handed $1,400 stimulus payments to millions of Americans who qualified.

The American Rescue Plan also provides six months of child tax credit advance payments to Americans. Payments range from $2,000 to $3,000 each child over the age of six, with a maximum of $3,600 per child under the age of six.

The IRS has issued the third wave of stimulus payments to more than 2.2 million Americans. The government also anticipated that the Child Tax Credit, which was given out on July 15, would benefit about 60 million youngsters.

Americans who are qualified for stimulus funds and increased child tax credits do not need to register on any websites in order to receive the funds.

According to Tom’s Guide, Chad Anderson, principal security researcher for DomainTools, said, “Many relief beneficiaries are unaware that this relief would be automatically assigned to them by the IRS.” “Scammers are taking advantage of the situation to gather Social Security numbers and driver’s license photos for use in identity theft.”