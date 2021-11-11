Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Everyone Who Received New Payments in November.

A fourth government Economic Impact Statement is unlikely to be released anytime soon, if at all, but those who are concerned about rising inflation may still be in luck, as a select few Americans may receive stimulus money in November.

While any money received will not be an official federal stimulus check, it is possible that payments will arrive in some people’s bank accounts during the month as part of alternative economic stimulus package schemes launched in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, or through state initiatives. Check out the list below to see if you qualify for any funds.

If you’re having trouble paying your bills, you might be eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a COVID relief program administered by the Federal Communications Commission. If your residence is on qualifying tribal lands, the benefit can provide a $50/month reduction on broadband service and equipment rentals, or a $75/month discount. Additionally, a one-time $100 discount is offered on the purchase of a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.

Currently, a household must have an income of less than 135 percent of the federal poverty level, or have at least one person who receives Lifeline benefits, participates in tribal-specific programs, or meets a variety of other criteria. The program will be available until the fund runs out of money or until the Department of Health and Human Services considers the pandemic health emergency officially over, which will be six months.

Recipients of the Expanded Child Tax Credit: Those who are eligible for the Expanded Child Tax Credit will get a payment around the 15th of the month. This is the fifth of six payments that will be made between now and the end of 2021.

Food workers are still eligible for the Farm and Food Worker Relief Grant, which reimburses supermarket, farm, and meat-packing workers up to $600 for out-of-pocket expenses such as protective equipment, child care, lost income, and other costs.

Idaho’s Tax Refund

Idaho residents who are full-time residents who filed income tax returns in 2019 and 2020 may qualify for a small rebate that could be delivered at any time in 2021. For eligible residents and service members utilizing Form 43, the payment will be equivalent to either $50 per taxpayer and dependent or 9% of the tax amount recorded on Form 40, live 20, or line 42.

