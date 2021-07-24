Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Everyone Who Is Getting New Economic Assistance

Even while the government is expected to wind down most of the economic support programs that have been in place since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, this does not mean that no one will receive money in the future.

While a fourth stimulus check does not appear to be on the way, despite growing public clamor for one, certain money are being deposited into bank accounts as a result of prior legislation aimed at boosting the economy. Here’s a list of everyone who can get money and the types of help that are still accessible.

Checks for Additional Stimulus:

The third batch of economic impact payments is still being given out, despite the fact that the first payments were made in March. The IRS recently announced that 2.2 million extra checks were mailed out, with 1.3 million of those going to those who just filed a tax return for 2020, allowing the IRS to submit a payment on their behalf. In addition, those who were eligible for more money after their 2019 and 2020 tax returns were compared received “plus-up” bonuses.

Tax Credits for Children:

Beginning on July 15, the Expanded Child Tax Credit transferred monies into the bank accounts of parents who were qualified. Those with children under the age of six earned $300 per child, and those with children aged six to seventeen received $250. Those payments are now scheduled to reoccur on a monthly basis until December, however the Biden Administration hopes to extend them until 2025. Some have also asked for the payouts to be made permanent.

Bonuses for Teachers:

$190 billion was allocated to schools as part of the economic stimulus package, with schools having until 2024 to decide how they will spend it. It is being distributed in part as $1,000 bonuses to teachers and other school staff members in some districts and states as a “thank you” for their efforts during the outbreak.