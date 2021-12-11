Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Everyone Receiving New Payments in December.

A fourth federal Economic Impact Statement is unlikely to be released before the end of 2021, if at all, but those concerned about their financial situations as a result of rising costs and more protections set to expire may still be in luck, as some Americans are still eligible for some relief in December.

While any money received will not be an official federal stimulus check, it is possible that payments will arrive in some people’s bank accounts during the month as part of alternative economic stimulus package schemes launched in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, or through state initiatives. Check out the list below to see if you qualify for any funds.

Benefits for Emergency Broadband

If you’re having trouble paying your bills, you might still be eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a COVID aid program run by the Federal Communications Commission.

If your residence is on qualifying tribal lands, the benefit can provide a $50/month reduction on broadband service and equipment rentals, or a $75/month discount. Additionally, a one-time $100 discount is offered on the purchase of a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.

Currently, a household must have an income of less than 135 percent of the federal poverty level, or have at least one person who receives Lifeline benefits, participates in tribal-specific programs, or meets a variety of other criteria. The program will be available until the fund runs out of money or until the Department of Health and Human Services considers the pandemic health emergency officially over, which will be six months.

Recipients of the Expanded Child Tax Credit

Those who are eligible for the Expanded Child Tax Credit will get a payment around the 15th of the month. This will be the final payment of 2021, with any remaining funds dispersed when parents file their tax returns the following year.

If they didn’t sign up for the initial monthly payments because they hadn’t filed a tax return, but notified the IRS of their eligibility before Nov. 15, some would receive the entire Child Tax Credit in one lump sum this December, which could be as much as $1,500-$1,800 per child.

Recipients of Bonus Payments

Those who were eligible for “Plus-Up” payments (decided by the IRS for those who had a fall in income between their 2020 and 2021 tax returns) may receive money this month, as the IRS is still handing them out.

Residents of St. Louis

