Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Direct Payments Benefited Millions; Will More Funds Be Available?

It’s no secret that Americans thought the Economic Impact Payments, also known as stimulus checks, that were distributed during the COVID-19 Pandemic benefited them greatly, but now the true extent of the checks’ impact on improving lives, in addition to other benefits, is being revealed—increasing calls for more money to be sent out as a result.

According to a study released by the United States Census Bureau on Tuesday, the supplementary poverty rate, which includes government aid for low-income people, fell from 11.8 percent in 2019 to 9.1 percent in 2020, the official lowest figure since 2000. While the official poverty rate (which excludes government assistance) rose to 11.4 percent in 2019 from a low of 10.5 percent in 2018, the supplementary rate fell due to federal aid distributed during the epidemic, including stimulus cheques.

The first two checks, totaling $1,800 in 2020, increased unemployment benefits, refundable tax credits, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and free school meals were among the programs that contributed in lifting millions of Americans out of poverty. Overall, the programs lifted 22.5 million people out of poverty, which is defined as a family of four earning less than $26,496 per year.

It is not the first time that stimulus checks and other aid programs, many of which have now expired, have been credited with assisting some of the poorest Americans in escaping financial difficulty during the United States’ greatest economic crisis since the Great Depression. According to previous studies, the second and third stimulus checks reduced financial instability by 43 percent and also reduced household food shortages by 42 percent. While some families will continue to receive benefits through the Expanded Child Tax Credit payments at least until December, most other sources of assistance have ended, prompting another round of calls for stimulus checks.

The Senior Citizens League has led a request for fresh $1,400 payments for seniors who are struggling during the pandemic, and a petition calling for direct stabilization payments for Americans has been collecting signatures online during the crisis.

Furthermore, calls have been made to carry out the Biden Administration's goal of extending the Expanded Child Tax Credit until 2025, despite the fact that a stimulus check appears to be off the table.