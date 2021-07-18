Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Demands for Permanent Direct Payments Increase As New Deposits Arrive

Many Americans awoke this week to new money in their bank accounts thanks to the first deposits from the Expanded Child Tax Credit, and advocates are already calling for an extension to the direct payments to Americans who are still struggling due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, similar to previous stimulus checks.

Payments of $300 per month per kid under the age of six and $250 per month per child aged six to seventeen are placed into parents’ bank accounts on a monthly basis through December 2021 under the Expanded Credit, which was part of the American Rescue Plan. Parents can get a maximum credit of $3,600 per child under the age of six and $3,000 each child aged six to seventeen, with the second half of the credit due when they pay their 2021 taxes next year.

Activists, however, who believe that this and other efforts in the Rescue plan will help cut child poverty in half, are already pressuring President Joe Biden to make the expansion permanent, according to CNBC. While Democrats agree that they should be extended, with hopes of extending the program until 2025, making it a permanent feature comes with a hefty price tag that will be difficult to pass through Congress, which is currently split evenly in the Senate and has a slim Democratic majority in the House.

A permanent child tax credit, according to Shai Akbas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, would cost around $1.5 trillion over a 10-year period, which is a big price tag to swallow. With Republicans pressing for lower government expenditure, gaining their support as well as that of more moderate Democrats would be difficult.

Since the Pandemic, Americans have sought for increased funding for a variety of economic benefits. Despite the economy’s recent recovery, many have advocated for a fourth Economic Impact Payment, and a petition has also called for automatic stabilizing payments if certain economic criteria are hit. The payments, which are the subject of a growing Change.org petition, seek for $2,000 monthly installments for everyone who qualifies until the economic crisis is over.

Though further stimulus checks aren’t currently on the table, the current administration hasn’t completely ruled them out, and analysts caution that there aren’t many advocates for them because there are still other forms of economic aid available. It’s unclear whether the Expanded Child Tax Credit will be extended. Brief News from Washington Newsday.