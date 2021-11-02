Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Congress is being urged not to ‘ghost’ America on direct payments.

Even while it is increasingly unlikely that Americans will receive another stimulus check, the cacophony of pleas to persuade lawmakers to provide additional money to the people continues. In fact, a popular petition in support of it is not only growing in popularity, but it has also shifted its focus to making some form of assistance permanent.

The Change.org petition had earlier called on Congress to come up with a type of stabilizing payments to support Americans if a specific economic threshold was met—similar to the economic catastrophe caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic—and had gathered more than 2.9 million signatures. Those payments were to be made in installments of $2000 per month until the economy improved. Now, the petition is focusing on President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan’s enhanced Child Tax Credits, which have been threatened with being eliminated or significantly reduced in order to placate moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.).

The petition now wants Congress to refrain from “ghosting” American families, with the ghost theme owing to the recent Halloween holiday. However, Stephanie Bonin, the petition’s creator, urged supporters to tell Congress that the Tax Credits should not be removed because of how beneficial they have been to Americans.

“Let’s get the word out that the scariest thing is Congress ghosting America by taking away the enhanced Child Care Tax Credits cheques that are being paid straight to our families,” she wrote. “Take a moment to share the news on Twitter with the hashtag #DontGhostAmerica- push for permanent expanded child checks and then…pass it!” As part of the initial package, the Kid Tax Credits, which are now in effect until December and provide a monthly payment of $300 per child under the age of six and $250 each child aged six to seventeen, were scheduled to last until 2025. Following pushback from moderate Democrats to the $3 trillion price tag, various programs were removed or changed in the current bill, which is worth $1.75 trillion. The Child Tax Credit was one of them, which was cut to a one-year extension through 2022 for the time being.

The petition's new aim isn't the first time someone has called for the Child Tax Credits to be made permanent. Calls were made shortly after the initial payment was received in bank accounts in July to see whether the credits might be extended.