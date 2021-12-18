Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: As poverty fears grow, Congress is being urged to act on further payments.

With no new stimulus checks in sight and the final payment of the Expanded Child Tax Credit hitting bank accounts this week, fears are growing that Congress’ inaction will result in an increase in the number of families living at or below the poverty line, with no additional financial assistance and constantly rising prices due to inflation.

Many Americans are particularly concerned about the lack of fresh Child Tax Credit payments in 2022, after receiving monthly payments since July as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. His Build Back Better proposal included a one-year extension of the credits, with the goal of families receiving the funds until 2022. The measure, however, has been stalled in the Senate, and there’s a chance it won’t be passed by a strict deadline to ensure that families continue to receive payments efficiently in the new year.

The IRS has emphasized that the law must be passed by a fixed deadline of Dec. 28 in order for the credits to continue smoothly into the New Year and for payments to be processed for a Jan. 15 pay date, according to CBS News. However, with holdouts like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) preventing the bill from being enacted, there is dwindling hope that the money will be made available, which has many worried about what it would mean for lower-income families.

Gaylynn Burroughs, senior policy counsel at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, told CBS that “no family in America should struggle to get by.” “Without the CTC, these families, many of whom are of race, will be thrust back into an unstable situation.” According to a recent report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, if the payments aren’t kept up, nearly 10 million children could fall back into poverty, especially as lower-income families deal with higher inflation, which hit 6.8% in November and has seen sharp increases in food, energy, and housing costs.

The fears parallel those made about the federal government’s reluctance to provide another round of blanket stimulus checks, with many fearing the official end of all support programs established during the pandemic in 2022. Despite the fact that the Pandemic is still active, unemployment benefits and several eviction safeguards have already expired. If the Build Back Better plan is implemented, the Child Tax Credits will be the next program to be phased out. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.