Update on the Coronavirus: COVID-19 has killed as many people in the United States as the Spanish Flu.

According to the Associated Press, COVID-19 has now killed over 675,000 people in the United States, nearly as many as the 1918-19 Spanish Flu.

COVID-19 could become a mild flu virus if enough people are vaccinated, but it will take “a few years,” according to Emory University researcher Rustom Anita.

“We hope it will be like catching a cold,” Anita remarked, “but there is no guarantee.”

The seven-day moving average of infections for the Delta variety is now 146,182, up 6.1 percent from the previous week, with roughly 41.6 million overall cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to research released Monday by Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has killed 674,000 people in the United States. According to the University of Washington, an additional 100,000 Americans will die of COVID-19 by January 1st, signaling a fresh rise in cases and deaths.

The Spanish Flu killed 675,000 individuals in the United States and an estimated 50 million people globally. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 500 million individuals were infected, accounting for a third of the world’s population at the time. Given the dearth of modern medication and a lack of scientific understanding of what caused the illness, the Spanish Flu records are only guesses. Because there was no vaccine or medications to treat the Spanish flu, it largely killed newborns and young adults. A century ago, the world’s population was also far smaller than it is today.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 has killed 4.6 million people worldwide.

As more people are inoculated and their immune systems combat the virus, COVID-19 could potentially weaken. In the best-case scenario, youngsters infected with the virus will develop a mild illness that will strengthen their immune system, making them less vulnerable as they grow older.

Antia predicted, “We’ll all get infected.” “What matters is the severity of the infections.”

Only 64% of the US population has received one dose of the vaccination, with only 54% having received all three doses.