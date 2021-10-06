Update on the Coronavirus: Beginning November 22, the Defense Department will require vaccinations.

The Defense Department has mandated that all 700,000 civilian personnel be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22.

The first dosage of the Pfizer vaccine must be received by Oct. 18 and the second dose by Nov. 8. The first dosage of the Moderna vaccine must be received by Oct. 11 and the second dose by Nov. 8. Those who received the one-time Johnson & Johnson shot have until November 8 to get the shot.

According to a memo acquired by the Associated Press, the Pentagon will force members of the US military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by September 15. https://t.co/7pi7RTnHqD

The Pentagon said it will seek President Biden’s approval by mid-September to force military troops to undergo COVID-19 vaccines, assuming full regulatory approval for a vaccine by that time. https://t.co/BMp44aPeLg pic.twitter.com/uGonFDx56p

The Pentagon had already ordered that all 1.3 million military members be vaccinated against the virus, and more than 93 percent of them had received at least one shot.

The Defense Department stated that “all DoD civilian workers must be completely vaccinated by November 22, 2021, subject to exemptions as authorized by law.”

“All new DoD civilian personnel must be fully vaccinated by their entry on duty date or November 22, 2021, whichever comes first. ”

The requirement is in line with the Biden administration’s decision to demand vaccinations for all government employees.

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Washington, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, says the move “will save lives and better protect communities around the United States from this terrible virus,” hailing it as “the proper decision for our public health and national security.”

On August 24, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that all service personnel should start getting vaccinations. The Army stated Sept. 14 that active-duty soldiers had until Dec. 15 to complete their vaccinations, while Reserve and National Guard forces have until June 30, 2022.

Defense personnel have reported around 372,000 COVID-19 cases, with 67,000 of them being civilians. According to Pentagon figures, 1,931 people have been hospitalized and 321 have died.