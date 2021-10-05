Update on the California oil spill: The Coast Guard and investigators are getting closer to determining the cause, and liability may shift.

Investigators are waiting to learn what caused a pipeline to burst off the coast of Southern California, spilling 126,000 gallons of oil.

According to Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher, “one of the distinct possibilities” for the reason of the leak is that an anchor struck the pipe and shattered it. On Tuesday, he said, they hope to find out the actual cause.

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jeannie Shaye added, “We’re looking into whether it may have been an anchor from a ship, but that’s in the assessment phase right now.”

Due to backlogged ports caused by the COVID-19 epidemic and global supply chain concerns, ships have had to anchor a few miles away from the typical pier.

If this is the case, the leak’s culpability may transfer.

According to The Hill, an unnamed official told reporters that the anchor could have dragged the pipeline around 150 feet from its initial place.

Amplify’s failure to detect and report the oil leak took a long time, according to criminal and civil investigations. Amplify has a track record of violations.

Leak detection systems are designed to be used to closely audit pipelines. Small spills should be noticed in a few minutes, while significant breaches should only take an hour, according to Amplify’s spill response plan. The leak was not reported until the next day by Amplify.

Gavin Newsom, the governor, has also declared a state of emergency.

On Monday, Newsom stated, “The state is going to reduce red tape and mobilize all available resources to defend public health and the environment.”

Newsom also stated that he hopes to phase out drilling by 2045, claiming that the environmental risk is too great.

Newsom stated, “California continues to lead the country in phasing out fossil fuels and fighting the climate crisis.” “This catastrophe serves as a stark reminder of how much fossil fuels cost our communities and the environment.”