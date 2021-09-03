Update on the brave mother who lost her leg in a car accident after saving her baby.

The family of a mother who lost her leg in a terrifying car accident in which she selflessly tossed her infant to safety has provided an update on her condition.

On the day of the horrific crash, Monday, August 16, Ruby Flanagan, 24, from Wallasey, went to Bidston Moss Retail Park with her grandmother.

She was carrying her five-month-old baby, Leon, across a zebra crossing on her way to Aldi when she was crushed between a silver Mercedes and a blue Volkswagen in an accident.

Ruby, a nurse at Arrowe Park Hospital, threw her baby out of harm’s way when she saw what was about to happen, according to her sister-in-law Chelsea Clarke.

After the crash, Ruby was rushed to Aintree Hospital, where her right leg was amputated and the other was placed in a stabilizing cage.

Ruby was “traumatized” when she awoke, according to her sister-in-law.

The 24-year-old nurse has had five procedures since the accident, in which she suffered a shattered pelvis, a broken leg, and a damaged spine, according to her family.

Her lower spine has now been fitted with a metal bar that will stay in place for six months.

Sister-in-law “Words can’t explain the devastation that has been caused by this; it is heartbreaking,” Chelsea told The Washington Newsday.

“Up to this point, Ruby has had five procedures. She fractured her pelvis, damaged her spine, and broke her leg in several places.”

Following the accident, Chelsea and her sister Carly, 27, decided to set up a GoFundMe page for the family, citing the hefty costs of expert medical care, many therapies, and prostheses that Ruby will require.

“Ruby’s house also needs to be adjusted,” Chelsea explained, “to ensure she has the greatest possible recuperation and the easiest transition back home when she is able to return.”

“I understand that money cannot fix all problems, but in this case, it will be extremely beneficial because it will provide the family with the best possible chance.

“Ruby adores her boyfriend and baby and is the sweetest person you’ll ever meet; she would go out of her way to help anyone.

