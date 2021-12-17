Update on teen fighting for life after crash involving scrambler bike.

After being involved in a crash in St Helens earlier this week, a teenager is still in critical condition.

On Wednesday, December 15, around 8.50 p.m., a crash occurred on Hard Lane near the intersection with Saint Bees Close.

An electric motorcycle, a scramble bike, and a blue Ford Fiesta were involved in the incident, according to police.

According to a representative for the North West Ambulance Service, a youngster was brought to the hospital with significant injuries as a result of the accident.

The man who was riding the motorcycle is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The rider of the scrambler bike, a 17-year-old man from St Helens, fled the area on foot after the incident.

He was eventually apprehended and charged with inflicting serious injury by reckless driving, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of Class B drugs.

Police also detained the driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 25-year-old man from St Helens, on suspicion of causing severe injury by dangerous driving.

A 47-year-old St Helens man was also detained on suspicion of helping a criminal.

All three suspects have now been freed under investigation, according to police.

Merseyside police stated in a statement: “Please contact us if you observed the collision or were travelling by at the time and have dashcam evidence. Any information you have could be extremely helpful to us in our inquiry.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000867094.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent charity, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their web form at: criemstoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.”