Update on Stevie Patrice Johnson: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Texas girl who is believed to be in danger.

On Monday, an Amber Alert was issued in Texas for a 14-year-old girl named Stevie Patrice Johnson, with authorities stating that she may be in grave or immediate danger.

Johnson was described as a 5-foot-tall black woman with brown hair and brown eyes who weighed 120 pounds.

According to local news station WFAA, the girl was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue trousers, and Air Force One sneakers on the 800 block of Cascade Drive in Glenn Heights.

Johnson’s mother, Shawnice Hickman, 33, has been named as a suspect in her daughter’s disappearance by the police. Hickman is a 5’7″ black female who weighs 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger-striped sleeves, black leather leggings, and red shoes. She had black hair and brown eyes.

According to BNO News, the girl was allegedly carried away by her mother, who does not have legal custody.

According to Glenn Heights police, the teen’s father stated that her mother had taken her from the bus stop.

A black 2017 GMC Terrain with the Missouri license plate CT0D6R is characterized as the suspect vehicle.

The cause for the kidnapping is still unknown.

Both the victim and the suspect were photographed and posted on social media by the local police.

Glenn Heights police are asking anyone with information to phone them at 972-223-3478.

