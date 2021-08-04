Update on Philip Kreycik: Body of missing jogger found 250 feet from game trail

On Tuesday, a corpse thought to be that of missing jogger Philip Kreycik was discovered in a park in California. The corpses were discovered 250 feet from a game route, according to authorities.

When Kreycik, an East Bay resident, went jogging in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park on July 10, he vanished.

His wallet, cell phone, and T-shirt were discovered in his car in the park. After he failed to return home that day, his family filed a missing person report.

Pleasanton police and Alameda County sheriff’s deputies spent days looking for the 37-year-old. The endeavor included several volunteers, drones, a heat-seeking plane, and trained search dogs.

A volunteer discovered the body off a game track in the park’s northern section on Tuesday afternoon. The body matched Kreycik’s description, but authorities have yet to identify it. To ascertain the cause of death, an autopsy will be performed.

According to NBC Bay Area, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ray Kelly said, “We’ll do a positive identification, but everything leads us to believe that we did discover Philip up there on the ridge.” “Clearly, his family is at the top of our minds and prayers right now.”

According to Capt. Lance Brede of the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department, the spot where the body was discovered was “extremely remote” and a long way from where detectives felt Kreycik “should have made a turn to go back to the trail.”

According to SFIST, he stated, “It’s not a marked trail.” “It’s a game trail,” says the narrator. He was about 250 yards off the trail, close to a tree.”

The area does not appear to be used by the public and is not designated for recreation, according to Brede.

He stated, “It would not be anything that someone would come across.”

The Pleasanton Police Department extended their condolences to the Kreycik family.

“At this point in the inquiry, the cause of death of the individual is unknown, and the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau will seek to identify the deceased. In a statement, they added, “Our sympathies are with the Kreycik family, and we are focused on assisting them during this difficult time.”