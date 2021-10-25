Update on Naby Keita’s injury after the Liverpool midfielder was stretchered off during Manchester United’s victory.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has disclosed that the severity of Naby Keita’s injury will not be known for at least 48 hours after the midfielder was stretchered off against Manchester United.

The Guinean was a standout for the Reds in their 5-0 victory at Old Trafford, scoring the first goal and setting up another before being forced off when Paul Pogba was sent off for a rash challenge on him around the hour mark.

Klopp said he had no reservations about starting the 26-year-old despite being substituted at half-time in his previous match against Atletico Madrid.

And he was glad to see Keita validate his selection by conceding that his injury, along with James Milner’s, was the only setback for his team after an outstanding performance.

“It’s a great day, a fantastic day.” After the game, I was told that this had never happened before in Liverpool’s history,” Klopp said to reporters. “This gang clearly wants to write its own chapter in this club’s massive history book.

“We know we got lucky in a few of occasions where United had a chance to score.” The opening goal might and should have been theirs.

“However, we were fantastic in front of goal, in the final third.” We were methodical, ruthless, and had excellent press coverage. You want to see all of these things work out well. The difference is that we don’t generally score from every situation, but we did, and that’s why we were up 4-0 at halftime.

“The second half begins with a 5-0 lead and a red card. Things’s game over now, so just keep it under control and try to get home safely. That may or may not have worked out.

"Obviously, it didn't work out. Milly and Naby are both hurt. We must assess the severity of the situation. It was excruciatingly uncomfortable, but we'll see what happens. We won't find out till tomorrow or the next day." "Naby is in a wonderful place right now," Klopp concluded. He is a fantastic player.

"We discussed the game at Atletico." Until then, he had been playing exceptionally well."