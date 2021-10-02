Update on Miya Marcano: A body has been discovered near Orlando, believed to be that of a missing college student.

Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old college student who has been missing for more than a week, is believed to be the body discovered in an Orlando apartment complex, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A corpse was discovered in a forested area near the Tymber Skan apartments in Orange County around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Armando Caballero, the person of interest in Marcano’s disappearance, had previously lived at those residences, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Caballero was near or in the facility on Friday, Sept. 24, when Marcano went missing, according to cell phone records.

Sheriff Mina issued a statement saying, “Our hearts are broken.” “We have discovered what we assume to be Miya’s remains.”

A pocketbook with Marcano’s identification was also discovered near the deceased, according to Mina. However, before the individual’s identity can be confirmed, a medical official must make a valid identification.

“Although we are certain of the identity, the medical examiner’s office will have to provide definitive identification. We are unable to confirm a cause of death at this time,” Mina stated.

Caballero, who worked at Marcano’s apartment building as a maintenance worker, improperly used a key fob to obtain entry to her unit.

Mina stated, “We believe Armando Caballero is the single perpetrator of this atrocity.” “This isn’t the news I was hoping to share with everyone. Our hearts are shattered. Everyone hoped for a different outcome.”

Marcano, a Valencia College student, was reported missing by her parents when she missed a flight home to South Florida the night before she vanished.

“As a community, as a sheriff, as a father, we are heartbroken at Miya’s death. We can’t image the agony and anguish Miya’s parents, family, loved ones, friends, and the entire community have experienced,” Mina stated. “We express our heartfelt condolences.”

Caballero had exhibited romantic interest in Marcano, according to officials, but she did not reciprocate. Caballero was discovered dead after an apparent suicide three days after she vanished.