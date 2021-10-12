Update on Jelani Day: Her Mother Reacts to Claims That Her Daughter’s Organs Were Stolen

While officials awaited confirmation of Jelani Day’s cause of death, his mother, Carmen Bolden-Day, clarified that “no organs were missing” from her son’s body in a statement.

After his family reported him missing in August, Jelani’s body was discovered in the Illinois River last month. The Chicago Sun-Times reported over the weekend that when the body was discovered, “According to Day (Carmen) and her attorney, the family’s private forensic pathologist found no brain. There are no organs. Neither the liver nor the stomach. There’s also no spleen.” However, many people misinterpreted the narrative, saying that Jelani’s organs were taken before his body was discovered.

The organs were “totally liquefied,” according to the pathology report from the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, according to the family’s attorney, Hallie Bezner. The organs had deteriorated after Jelani’s body had been in the river for several days, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“There were no organs missing.” I’m not going to deviate from the facts. Although there were discrepancies between the first preliminary autopsy and the second independent autopsy, this is not an instance of organ harvesting. My son, on the other hand, did not jump into a river. My son was murdered, and my mission is to figure out what occurred and bring those who are involved accountable “According to News Nation, Carmen wrote in a statement.

Jelani’s body was also discovered without eyeballs and his jaw had been “sawed off,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Several people on social media demanded justice, stating that his death was the result of organ harvesting.

Meanwhile, Bezner informed The Pantagraph that the Sun-Times report was correct, but that the story was misinterpreted.

“I believe that people read between the lines in order to create a conspiracy that does not exist,” says the author “He informed the authorities.

Police discovered a body from the Illinois River on Sept. 4 and used DNA tests and dental identification to determine if it was Jelani’s.

In a statement at the time, his family wrote, “There are no words to fully describe our sadness.” “Right now, there are more questions than answers concerning Jelani’s disappearance and death, so we’ll concentrate our efforts there.” We don’t know what happened to Jelani right now, and we won’t stop until we do.”