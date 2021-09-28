Update on Hurricane Sam’s Path as Residents on the East Coast are Warned of “Significant Swells”

Hurricane Sam could have a “life-threatening” impact on the US East Coast by the weekend, according to forecasters.

While it is still unclear if the season’s seventh storm will make landfall in Florida or other regions of the United States, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned that surges might be felt along the American coast in the following days.

By 11 a.m. EDT Monday, Sam had fallen to a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, but by Tuesday, it had regained Category 4 status.

The National Hurricane Center warned in a 5 a.m. advisory Tuesday that Sam was generating big seas that were affecting the Leeward Islands and will extend to sections of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda by Thursday or Friday.

Even though scientists expressed increasing confidence that the storm will not directly hit the United States, beachgoers may still be affected.

The National Hurricane Center warned that “significant swells will likely reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by the weekend,” adding that “these swells will likely generate life-threatening surge and rip current conditions.”

Over the weekend, the NHC urged individuals heading to the beach to heed the advice of lifeguards and municipal officials.

Sam is 610 miles east of the Leeward Islands and is moving northwest at 9 miles per hour. It has a small radius of influence, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 40 miles from its center.

In a season so busy that only two names remain on the 2021 Atlantic hurricane list—Victor and Wanda—the National Hurricane Center is already tracking three more systems in the mid-Atlantic that have the potential to become the season’s next tropical storm.

Meanwhile, after Elsa, Grace, Ida, and Larry, Sam is the fifth storm this season to see rapid intensification.

“Low wind shear and warm sea temperatures will continue to fuel the powerful hurricane,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alan Reppert said, as forecasters watch for it to hit the Caribbean.

Even though Sam is expected to pass to the north and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, AccuWeather’s Dan Pydynowski warned that “heavy surf, large waves, and rip currents will hit.” This is a condensed version of the information.