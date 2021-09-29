Update on Hurricane Sam: Storm Maintains Strength; Life-Threatening Waters To Hit East Coast

As Hurricane Sam continues to march through the southern Atlantic Ocean, it is expected to have dangerous repercussions on the east coast this weekend.

Hurricane Sam, which quickly grew to a Category 4 hurricane on Saturday, has been the focus of forecasters. When it changed courses, heading farther westward than expected from its original point far out in the Atlantic, it drew notice.

The hurricane is slowly approaching the United States.

Hurricane #Sam Advisory 28: Powerful Sam Continues to Move Northwestward at a Slow Pace.

“Hurricane Sam was the most powerful storm on the earth for a few days as it strengthened again, up until early Wednesday midday. According to AccuWeather, the Category 4 storm was churning 405 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands with 130 mph maximum sustained winds and moving northwestward at 9 mph.

Sam is predicted to remain strong enough to have a significant impact on the east coast’s coastlines and outer waters.

At the moment, the hurricane is wreaking havoc on islands in the Atlantic.

“By Thursday or Friday, large swells caused by Sam will have reached the Leeward Islands and will have expanded to parts of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda. According to the National Hurricane Center, “significant surges will certainly reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by the weekend.”

“These surges are expected to produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, thus beachgoers and those with interests along these shores are advised to heed the advice of lifeguards and local officials throughout the weekend.”

