Update on Hurricane Sam: Storm is moving westward and could pose a threat late next week.

On Sunday, Hurricane Sam, which is around 900 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands, moved closer to land. The Category 4 storm is advancing at 8 mph with 145 mph winds and might be close to the United States by next weekend.

“There is room for Sam to reach extremely near to the United States next weekend if that jet stream dip sets up further west or meanders westward,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Berni Rayno said.

However, AccuWeather forecasters do not expect Sam to reach the United States directly.

Sam has strengthened from a Category 1 to a Category 4 storm in the just 24 hours. For the previous two days, forecasters have been keeping a watch on the storm.

Because of its path, Hurricane Sam did not appear to pose much of a threat at first, but it has since moved westward and toward the United States. It appeared unlikely that it would make it beyond the Caribbean islands.

If the storm reaches close enough, it has the potential to do damage similar to Hurricane Sandy. Hurricane Sam is expected to fluctuate in intensity over the next few days, but it could diminish as well, according to the National Hurricane Center.

For the time being, severe rain and rising sea levels are forecast by mid-next week, but land is not in danger.

“Even if Sam stays east of the United States through next weekend, waves (may) rise throughout the Atlantic coast from central Florida to Maine, with building surf and increasing rip currents,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller.

