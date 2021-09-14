Update on Hurricane Nicholas’ path as it approaches Houston after making landfall in Texas.

As tropical storm Nicholas grew into a hurricane, heavy rains pounded Texas and Louisiana, bringing extensive power outages and flooding concerns.

Nicholas became a hurricane late Monday, according to the National Weather Service, and the greatest wind and flooding was expected to stay east of South-Central Texas as it moved northeast.

Nicholas made landfall on the eastern section of the Matagorda Peninsula, 10 miles west-southwest of Sargent Beach, Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

This Gulf Freeway overpass is surrounded by parked cars. It’s one of the many tricks Houstonians have figured out to keep from waking up to a flooded car. #TropicalStormNicholas pic.twitter.com/Tlv4XuVJHa #KHOU11 #TropicalStormNicholas

September 14, 2021 — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU)

It warned that maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour were expected at landfall, and that people should obey local officials’ directions.

Hurricane Nicholas is headed for the same area of Texas that was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which made landfall in the middle of the state’s coast and killed at least 68 people.

The hurricane center stated, “There is a risk of life-threatening storm surge inundation along the Texas coast from Port Aransas to Sabine Pass.”

The Gulf Freeway was packed with empty automobiles in a video tweeted by news source KHOU, and many shared images of uprooted trees and rising seas on social media.

Louisiana, which is still recovering from Hurricane Ida, has issued a state of emergency as it prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Nicholas. President Joe Biden accepted Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ proclamation, ordering federal assistance to support the state and local responses throughout the state.

“We want to make sure that no one is caught off guard by this storm,” Louisiana Governor Edwards said at a news conference, according to Reuters, as he warned of flash floods due to drainage systems that are still clogged with debris from Hurricane Ida and earlier storms.

Late this evening, Nicholas had strengthened to a hurricane and was near the upper Texas coast.

The principal effects of the wind and rain. This is a condensed version of the information.