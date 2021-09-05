Update on Hurricane Larry: After Ida, a Strong Storm Moves Across the Atlantic.

The United States is prepared for another hurricane just days after Hurricane Ida, with the storm’s severe impacts still being felt. Hurricane Larry is on its way to the East Coast.

With gusts of 130 to 156 mph, Hurricane Larry is now a Category 3 storm with a good probability of becoming a Category 4. According to the National Hurricane Center, Larry had winds of up as 125 mph on Saturday.

“While some strength fluctuation is expected this week, Larry is expected to strengthen and become a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 to 156 mph while over warm waters and low wind shear,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

#HurricaneLarry has a HUGE eye! Here’s a glimpse at the Central Atlantic’s 1 minute satellite loop at sunrise. The category 3 storm is forecast to bring large swells to the East Coast this week, with rip currents posing a serious threat to several beaches. pic.twitter.com/U2sZyVI7tq

Larry has been keeping a close eye on it as it intensifies and approaches land, roughly 880 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. If it reaches land, it could pose a threat to beaches throughout the East Coast.

This will be the third big hurricane — Category 3 or higher — to hit the Atlantic this hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.

Larry could move far west and pass over Bermuda, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Randy Adkins.

“However, as things stand now, Larry is more likely than not to end up far enough east to save Bermuda from the worst of the storm,” Adkins added.

Hurricane Larry is not a direct threat to the United States, but it might bring high waves and rainstorms to the Northeastern states and Canada by late next week.

Last night, Larry became a powerful category 3 hurricane, and it is anticipated to stay that way for several days. After Labor Day, significant swells from Larry are expected to generate life-threatening surf and rip currents throughout the East Coast. pic.twitter.com/dvXjNqBtBk