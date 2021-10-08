Update on Gabby Petito’s Case: 911 Caller Positive On the Appalachian Trail, he came across Brian Laundrie.

Since Thursday, North Carolina police have received many reports of Brian Laundrie sightings, as Laundrie remains a person of interest following the homicide of YouTuber Gabby Petito.

In a statement released Monday, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said they had “received a number of calls regarding the sighting of Brian Laundrie over the past several days.”

Each sighting was properly examined, according to the sheriff’s office, but “all to no avail.”

Dennis Davis, one of the callers, said he was “99.99 percent” positive he spotted Laundrie strolling near the Appalachian Trail at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to recordings of the call published Monday, Davis told the 911 operator, “There is no doubt in my mind that I spoke to Brian Laundrie – none whatsoever.”

“He was yelling at the top of his lungs. He claimed that his girlfriend had abandoned him and that he needed to travel to California to see her.” Davis stated that the individual he was conversing with appeared to be out of it, which he believes was due to being alone for so long.

“He was putting on a show. I also had no idea what he looked like. Then there was… I drove over to his house, stopped, and pulled up his photos. I’m 99.99 percent certain that was him.” Dennis Davis, an Appalachian Trail hiker, made the following 911 call.

Davis suspects the Laundrie was in a white pickup truck, maybe a "newer Ford F-150," according to Davis. "It wasn't like a beat-up old car." He stated, "It was a newer pickup."

Petito’s body was discovered on Sept. 21 in Grant Teton National Park, Wyoming, following concerns that she had gone missing.

Laundrie has been missing since September 14th, with no official sightings of him since then. He is the primary suspect in the investigation, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued in Wyoming for fraud.

