Update on Gabby Petito: Video Could Show Van During Mystery Period

Gabby Petito’s van was allegedly seen on video during the strange period between her last confirmed sighting and the day her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, arrived home alone from their cross-country journey.

Petito’s family is aware of the video and has stated that “for many reasons,” they “think this is the van.”

Investigators revealed to This website that police have yet to ascertain whether the van depicted is the white Ford Transit used by the pair.

YouTubers Jenn and Kyle Bethune, who have been traveling cross-country in an RV with their three children and four dogs, shot the footage with a dashcam.

The tape was captured on Spread Creek Dispersed Camping territory in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, where the FBI has been looking for clues regarding Petito this weekend, according to the couple.

It was taken on August 27, three days after Petito’s last official sighting, according to authorities. Petito, 22, is from Blue Point, New York.

The Bethunes claimed in a YouTube video titled “Is this Gabby Petito’s Van captured on Youtuber’s Camera?” that they had gone by a white van with Florida plates. We observed it and wanted to say hello because we are originally from Florida.

“When we passed the van, all of the lights were turned out, and no one appeared to be inside. We had to leave since we couldn’t find a parking spot.”

“We have this video, and so does the FBI – We believe this is the van for several reasons,” a statement on the Find Gabby Facebook page stated. Please don’t keep sending the same video to the tip line. This is in the hands of the appropriate individuals.

“Thank you so much; this is precisely why we’re asking folks to look through old images and videos.”

Petito and Laundrie, both 23, have reportedly visited national parks in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Petito was last seen checking out of a motel on August 24. Two days later, she posted a snapshot of herself in front of a butterfly mural to her Instagram account.

Laundrie drove the vehicle back to North Port, Florida, by herself.