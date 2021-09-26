Update on Gabby Petito: A public funeral will be held on Long Island, and the search for Brian Laundrie continues.

Gabby Petito’s funeral will be place on Sunday in Long Island, New York, where she grew up.

“Services for our sweet Gabby will be held on Sunday, September 26th from 12pm to 5pm at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook. Gabby Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, wrote on Facebook, “Thank you all for your support and love.”

The killing and disappearance of Gabby Petito drew widespread attention. Brian Laundrie, her fiance, and the 22-year-old had on a cross-country trip. The remains were recovered on September 19 in Wyoming’s Bridger–Teton National Forest.

Joseph Petito has been posting images of his daughter on social media. He has also shown gratitude to those who have worked tirelessly on her behalf.

In a Facebook post on Friday, he stated, “Thank you all for showing your support for #GabbyPetito.”

“It’s inspiring to see how many communities around the country and around the world are rallying behind her.”

Those who want to help Gabby should give to “The Gabby Petito Foundation,” according to Joseph Petito. “No one should have to look for their child on their own,” he said.

“We’re establishing this foundation to provide parents with resources and help in reuniting with their children. We want to help those who are in similar situations to Gabby. #gabbypetito #gabbypetitofoundation.org #gabbypetitofoundation.org “Joseph Petito wrote on Twitter, ” he said.

Gabby Petito was a YouTuber with a passion for social media. Her journey had been documented by Laundrie, who had accompanied her in a van.

Laundrie returned to Florida without her, resulting in her being declared a missing person.

Officials have also established that her death was the result of a homicide, while an autopsy is still underway to determine exactly what transpired.

Laundrie has since vanished and is being investigated as a person of interest in the crime. He hasn’t been charged with anything yet.

