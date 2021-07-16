Update on facial coverings in Merseyrail issue 19 (July 19)

Merseyrail has updated its position on mask-wearing customers after July 19.

From July 19, the Merseyside train operator has stated that masks will not be needed, but that they “expect” individuals to wear them in crowded areas while traveling with them.

Even once the legal restriction is repealed on Monday, transportation providers have the authority to turn away clients who refuse to cover their noses and mouths.

The topic has received a lot of attention in the run-up to the reopening, with Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram stating he’s ‘hitting brick walls’ when it comes to imposing face masks on public transportation in Merseyside because they are owned by private enterprises.

Mayor Rotheram claimed he was able to make masks essential on Mersey Ferries and at the landing stage during a news conference with four other metro mayors on Wednesday, and pleaded on private travel operators to contact him.

He went on to say that “if he could,” he would have made masks required on all public transportation, but that he did not have the same powers as London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“From Monday 19th July, the bulk of lockdown restrictions will come to an end, and face coverings will no longer be a legal requirement on public transportation,” said Andy Heath, managing director of Merseyrail.

“However, unless excluded, we expect travellers to follow official recommendations and hide their faces in crowded situations out of respect for others.

“We will continue to do everything we can to keep our workers and passengers safe, as we have done throughout the pandemic, including thoroughly cleaning trains and stations throughout the day using specialist cleaning products.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that “we expect and suggest” that people wear face covers in “crowded and enclosed settings like as public transportation.”

Sadiq Khan stated that he would not be willing to jeopardize the safety of Tube, bus, and other public transportation customers by loosening the prohibitions on facial coverings.

This implies that, despite the limits being eased on July 19, it will be mentioned as a requirement in a legal agreement between Transport for London and the Mayor of London. The summary comes to a close.