Update on COVID in the United States: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reduced the time spent in quarantine for those who test positive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday that the recommended time for a person to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 has been reduced from 10 to five days.

If a person does not have symptoms after five days and wears a mask when they are with other people for the next five days, they will be allowed to stay isolated for less time.

“Given what we now know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant,” the CDC said in a statement, “CDC is decreasing the recommended period for isolation for persons with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask while around others.”

According to the CDC, people who have had their booster shot do not need to be quarantined after being exposed, but they must wear a mask for 10 days afterward.

The quarantine recommendation was put in place to assist prevent someone who has been infected with COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.

“The decision was based on scientific evidence indicating the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the illness, often 1-2 days prior to development of symptoms and 2-3 days afterward. People who test positive should isolate for five days and then leave if they are asymptomatic at that time and can continue to mask for another five days to reduce the chance of infecting others “According to the CDC.