Update on Brian Laundrie: Suicide was determined as the cause of death, and Twitter users were not surprised.

Brian Laundrie committed himself by shooting himself in the head, according to a statement released by the Laundrie family attorney on Tuesday.

Attorney Steven Bertolino said, “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been notified that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide.”

An autopsy report has yet to be released.

After weeks of searching for Laundrie’s location, his remains were discovered at a Florida preserve about a month ago. The autopsy at the time was inconclusive, so it was submitted to an anthropological for further analysis.

His notebook was discovered beside Laundrie’s death, and it could contain a possible suicide note or written explanation that would assist solve some of the mysteries that have plagued his fiancée Gabby Petito’s family.

It is currently unknown where Laundrie’s gun is located or how he obtained the weapon.

Petito’s bones were discovered in a national forest in Wyoming on Sept. 14, and Laundrie, 23, went missing. Petito’s death was deemed a homicide by manual strangulation, with Laundrie identified as a suspect.

Following the news of his autopsy, Laundrie became viral on Twitter. People all throughout the United States have been reacting to the autopsy results, trying to figure out what happened between the couple before they died.