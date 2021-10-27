Update on Brian Laundrie: Medical Examiner Reacts To Viral Claim That DNA Doesn’t Match Remains

According to a tweet from North Port Police in Florida on Tuesday afternoon, a medical examiner denied that Brian Laundrie’s DNA had been tested.

DNA retrieved from the remains found near Laundrie’s home did not match his DNA, according to reports that went viral on Facebook and YouTube.

The skeletal bones of Laundrie were discovered in the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday. Using dental records, FBI agents determined on Thursday that the remains were those of Laundrie. In the vicinity of the corpses, several of his things were also discovered.

On Tuesday, we got a number of enquiries regarding a false report that Brian Laundrie’s DNA did not match. The Medical Examiner’s statement on the subject is below. pic.twitter.com/tXAe63IdlC According to the family’s attorney, Steve Bertolino, Laundrie’s remains were transferred to an anthropologist.

“The manner and cause of death were not determined,” Bertolino said Friday. “The remains were transferred to an anthropologist for additional study.”

An autopsy report has yet to determine Laundrie’s cause of death. On Monday, Bertolino said that the Sarasota County medical examiner’s autopsy revealed no conclusive evidence of Laundrie’s death.

Following the disappearance and death of his fiancee Gabby Petito in Wyoming, Laundrie, 23, was the target of a lengthy manhunt. The pair had used social media to document their cross-country journey.

