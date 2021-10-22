Update on Brian Laundrie: Human Remains Discovered At Reserve Have Been Confirmed To Be Laundrie’s.

After comparing his dental records to the human remains discovered at a Florida preserve on Wednesday, officials verified on Thursday that Brian Laundrie’s bones had been discovered.

“On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental data revealed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” the FBI in Denver said on Twitter.

@FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental data verified that the human remains discovered near the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie.

Since Sept. 14, Laundrie, 23, has been the target of a massive manhunt. He went missing after investigators discovered the remains of his fiancee Gabby Petito in a Wyoming national forest. Petito’s death was declared a manual strangulation homicide.

On Wednesday, Laundrie’s search for her was aided by the discovery of a backpack, a notebook, and clothing near the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. After being generally reluctant, Laundrie’s parents had helped police enforcement in the search.

According to their solicitor, the Laundrie parents have been informed that the remains are Brian’s.

North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor told CNN earlier on Thursday that the remains discovered were “skeletal remains” and that clothing “compatible with what he was believed to be wearing” on Sept. 13 had also been discovered.

“There’s no doubt they’re human remains.” He remarked, “I would say the bones were consistent with one individual, skeletal remains.”

Laundrie’s father, Chris Laundrie, was the first to notice a piece of clothing, according to Taylor.

In a statement to Fox News, Laundie’s attorney Steven Bertolino said, “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the bones found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s.” “At this time, we have no additional comment and ask that you respect the Laundrie family’s privacy.” According to the FBI, a comparison of dental data revealed that the remains are those of Brian Laundrie.

Brian Laundrie has passed away.