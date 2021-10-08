Update on Brian Laundrie: His father has been asked to join the search for his son, and police have discovered a campsite.

Authorities have urged Christopher Laundrie, the father of fugitive Brian Laundrie, to assist in the search for his son at Florida’s Carlton Reserve, Brian’s family attorney said Wednesday.

In a statement to WINK News, attorney Steve Bertolino said, “[Christopher] was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian in the preserve today.”

Brian vanished two days after his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, was reported missing by her parents. On Sept. 19, the Long Island native was discovered dead in a Wyoming national park.

Authorities in Florida are still looking for Laundrie, the case’s single person of interest, at the Carlton Reserve, a 24,565-acre park in Sarasota County that closed on September 21.

Christopher and Roberta, Brian’s parents, stated he went to the reserve with a bookbag and no phone.

“Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris hasn’t been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta feel he might be,” Bertolino explained.

“Unfortunately, North Port police had to postpone Chris’ participation, but Chris and Roberta are hoping that another opportunity to assist will arise,” he continued.

The North Port Police Department (NPPD), on the other hand, has denied ever requesting Christopher for help in the hunt for his kid.

“The FBI is in charge. These choices and actions would not be made by the NPPD “In a statement, the police agency said.

“If it was accurate, the FBI would have to respond,” the statement stated.

Despite the park being closed to tourists, authorities reportedly discovered evidence of a campground in the Carlton Reserve that appeared to have been recently utilized.

Because of the deadly creatures and limited access to potable drinking water, the NPPD claimed it was difficult to survive in the reserve.

Aside from the Florida park, investigators have received reports of Brian being seen near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina, the world’s longest footpath, which the fugitive is said to be familiar with. Brian has also been claimed to have been seen in Wyoming on several occasions.

Brian is wanted on fraud accusations, and a federal warrant was issued against him on September 22. In relation to Petito’s death, he has not been charged.

Several parties have offered monetary incentives for any information leading to Brian’s capture or arrest, with the largest reported so far being a $180,000 pool raised by Petito’s family and friends.