Update on Brian Laundrie: Former coworker claims Laundrie came across as a “werido” at work.

Brian Laundrie was once described as a “weirdo” with a short fuse by a former coworker.

In 2017 and 2018, Michael Livingston, 31, and Laundrie, 24, worked together at a New York garden center. Laundrie worked in sales while Livingston worked as a landscaper.

Livingston said Fox News, “He never came across as the kind of person who would be the murderous kind.” “But he did have that tendency to be — I don’t want to say anything that makes him sound worse than he already does — he was kind of a man that got p***ed off pretty quickly.” Following the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito, Laundrie has been the target of a manhunt for several weeks. On social media, the pair had documented their cross-country van adventure. Petito’s death in Wyoming was declared a strangling homicide.

Livingston also stated that he would communicate with Petito on a frequent basis, stating that she would come to the shop two or three times every week. He stated that she would speak with him about her desire to travel and take road trips.

“I believe the only reason she chose him was because he wanted to travel,” Livingston explained.

Laundrie would frequently mention the necessity to maintain his “zen,” which Livingston claimed made him appear as a “weirdo.”

“I recall him being a big yoga freak back then, always telling me, ‘I have to think about my zen,'” Livingston added. “And here I was thinking he was this freak.” If Laundrie saw Petito speaking with any other guys, Livingston explained, he would come out as envious and possessive.

“He’d come over and do the boyfriend thing,” he claimed, “putting his arm around her, kissing her, extremely possessive.”